Shane Ray fined $12,154 for his role in brawl

Getty Images

The total fines from the Raiders-Broncos game amounted to $1,045,681, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Five players ended up getting fined or suspended without pay, including Broncos linebacker Shane Ray.

The NFL docked Ray $12,154 for his role in the melee that broke out after Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree renewed their long-running feud.

Ray pulled Crabtree by the legs and attempted to pull off his shoes. He then threw punches at Raiders offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and Donald Penn.

The league fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Talib’s one-game suspension costs him $570,934; Crabtree’s one-game suspension costs him $407,897; Jackson was fined $30,387 for contact with an official during the brawl; and Darian Stewart was fined $24,309 for an illegal hit on Amari Cooper later in the game.