Tom Brady off Patriots’ injury report

Getty Images

The Patriots have removed quarterback Tom Brady from their injury report. He practiced fully Friday and will start Sunday against the Bills.

Brady missed a second consecutive Wednesday practice with a minor Achilles’ tendon injury. He returned for a limited practice on Thursday.

The Patriots won’t have offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) or wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder). New England ruled both out.

Eight other players are questionable, including center David Andrews (illness). Andrews returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing two weeks with flu-like symptoms potentially due to altitude sickness while the Patriots were in Colorado.