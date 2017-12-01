Tomorrow the first day Aaron Rodgers can practice

Getty Images

If the Packers practiced today, Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to join them. But since they don’t, tomorrow’s the day everyone will be watching.

And at this point, the signs continue to point to some degree of involvement.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network just threw out the “don’t be surprised to see him out there tomorrow,” which is something a little bit short of a report but provides the right to use a retroactive #asexpected when/if it happens.

Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews has already mentioned that they probably shouldn’t have put him on IR to begin with, and Rodgers got everyone excited with his public display during warm-ups last Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

The bigger question remains whether it will “make sense” for Rodgers to return from the broken collarbone this year, with the Packers 5-6 and on the skinniest brach of the playoff possibility tree.

If Brett Hundley can engineer wins against the Buccaneers and Browns the next two weeks (possible), and Rodgers continues to show progress (ask the doctor), the potential for a Week 15 return against the Panthers remains a possibility.