Tomorrow the first day Aaron Rodgers can practice

If the Packers practiced today, Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to join them. But since they don’t, tomorrow’s the day everyone will be watching.

And at this point, the signs continue to point to some degree of involvement.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network just threw out the “don’t be surprised to see him out there tomorrow,” which is something a little bit short of a report but provides the right to use a retroactive #asexpected when/if it happens.

Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews has already mentioned that they probably shouldn’t have put him on IR to begin with, and Rodgers got everyone excited with his public display during warm-ups last Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

The bigger question remains whether it will “make sense” for Rodgers to return from the broken collarbone this year, with the Packers 5-6 and on the skinniest brach of the playoff possibility tree.

If Brett Hundley can engineer wins against the Buccaneers and Browns the next two weeks (possible), and Rodgers continues to show progress (ask the doctor), the potential for a Week 15 return against the Panthers remains a possibility.

10 responses to “Tomorrow the first day Aaron Rodgers can practice

  1. One eye open, one eye closed on this one. If the Packers aren’t mathematically out of it by the time he’s ready, I say let him sit and heal 110%. If they still have a chance, hell yes, put him in.

  2. If they’re still in the hunt and he can play you have to bring him back. If they’re eliminated then you rest him and look to the offseason. The next couple weeks should bring a lot more clarity on things.

  5. how shocking! not! just a pr stunt by the packers to make him look farve like when he comes back. if he plays again it means it was not that bad an injury as they claimed to begin with.

  One eye open, one eye closed on this one. If the Packers aren't mathematically out of it by the time he's ready, I say let him sit and heal 110%

    ///////////////////////////////////////////

    they are out of it doofus….give it a rest!!!

  stellarperformance says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:39 am
    One eye open, one eye closed on this one. If the Packers aren’t mathematically out of it by the time he’s ready, I say let him sit and heal 110%. If they still have a chance, hell yes, put him in.

    //////////////

    Typical packer response. Put him in even though another hit may end his career. Even if he can get you a wildcard it will be one and done. Why risk it. #dontlookatme

  9. If I were advising AR, I’d tell him to walk into Ted Thompson’s office and inform TT that he has played his last game for GB. Why? Because TT will never surround AR with the weapons, both offensively and defensively, to win another SB.

    TT is the WORST GM in the NFL. A skinflint who won’t talk to the press unless by rule he is mandated to do so, and throws his coach under the bus by walking away after disappointing losses.

    Fire the guy.

  10. so let me get this straight.. he breaks it oct 15th. surgery oct 20th..so its only been 42 days since surgery (6 weeks) and its all healed and he can take hits? I don’t buy it

