Washington successfully stiff arms Color Rush program

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
In March, Washington proposed a rule that would allow teams to say “no thanks” to the Color Rush program. The NFL did not adopt that rule. Washington said “no thanks” to the Color Rush program anyway.

For Thursday night’s game at Dallas, a designated Color Rush occasion that saw the Cowboys wearing their approved, Nikefied white-on-white duds, Washington did not wear its official Color Rush gold-on-gold ensemble that is available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. Instead, Washington wore its usual burgundy jerseys, along with its burgundy pants.

It’s unclear why or how Washington avoided the obligation, or whether the league authorized it. (A request for comment has been submitted to the NFL and to the team.) The fact that Washington felt compelled to propose a rule change suggests that compliance isn’t optional. The fact that the league didn’t adopt the proposed rule change reinforces that point.

Regardless, Washington decided not to comply. Based on the quality (or lack thereof) of some of the other Color Rush uniforms, here’s hoping other teams follow suit.

14 responses to “Washington successfully stiff arms Color Rush program

  2. No one seems to talk about it, but a big reason that I don’t watch Thursday night games is that the uniforms make me queasy. Seattle in their fluorescent green get ups or the Dolphins all dressed in bright orange? On three days rest? No thanks, I’ll watch the college game instead.

    If I’m a team owner, I’m going to tell Nike what my uniforms are going to look like, not the other way around.

    For the first time ever I post this: HTTR

  3. This whole thing with the “color rush” uniforms must have been thought up by someone hanging upside-down and having all the blood rush into their head. They are some of the ugliest uniforms ever, and for what purpose? To boost sales??? Remember when they had the Bills and Jets partake in a red vs. green game that made it impossible for colorblind people to watch?

  6. Color rush and regular, many teams have horrible uniforms, and could use some help – Cleveland, Jacksonville, Seattle, New England, Denver, Tennessee.

  7. This color rush thing is a scam. The All burgandy should be the color rush scheme for the Redskins. Green Bay, NYG, Dallas, and the Raiders look like they are just wearing their White jerseys.

  10. An angry Nike executive must be one of the funniest things ever. “I demand you put on these uniforms! You, fat man, the lineman over there — strip and put on this teal and bronze unitard right now! I am serious buster!”

  12. Any lack of ugliness in Washington’s uniforms was more than made up for by their play on the field.

