Week 13 injury report roundup

Week 13 kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Vikings at Falcons

It’s a brief injury report for the Vikings. RT Mike Remmers (back) will not play and LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is listed as questionable.

It’s a two-man report for the Falcons as well. CB Desmond Trufant (concussion) is out this weekend and LB Sean Weatherspoon (illness) joins Kendricks in the questionable category.

Lions at Ravens

Two offensive starters — RB Ameer Abdullah (knee) and G T.J. Lang (foot) — are questionable to play for the Lions. CB Jamal Agnew (knee) and C Travis Swanson (knee) are both ruled out.

RB Alex Collins (calf) returned to practice after missing on Monday and is expected to play after being listed as questionable. CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), LB C.J. Mosley (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) are also listed as questionable while G Jermaine Eluemanor (shoulder) has been ruled out.

Patriots at Bills

It’s another week without T Marcus Cannon (ankle) and WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) for the Patriots. C David Andrews (illness), LB Marquis Flowers (knee), DE Trey Flowers (rib), LB Trevor Reilly (concussion), CB Eric Rowe (groin), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) and T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Bills ruled out WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), G John Miller (ankle) and RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring) for this week’s game. TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Patrick DiMarco (ankle), T Seantrel Henderson (illness), WR Jordan Matthews (knee), T Conor McDermott (chest), TE Nick O'Leary (back) and DE Eddie Yarbrough (chest) all wound up in questionable category.

49ers at Bears

T Trenton Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) are listed as questionable for the 49ers.

The Bears ruled out LB Isaiah Irving (knee) and listed S Adrian Amos (hamstring) as doubtful to play. They also listed S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (illness) and G Josh Sitton (concussion) as questionable.

Buccaneers at Packers

The Bucs ruled out six players — DE Robert Ayers (concussion), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), RB Doug Martin (concussion), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion) — for their trip to Lambeau Field. Four others — TE Cameron Brate (hip), WR DeSean Jackson (foot), T Leonard Wester (ankle) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) — are listed as questionable, although Winston is expected to start after missing three games.

Packers CB Kevin King (shoulder) won’t play this Sunday. LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee), LB Clay Matthews (groin) and G Lucas Patrick (hand) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Jaguars

TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder) were ruled out by the Colts on Friday. WR Donte Moncrief (groin) is listed as questionable.

Jaguars WR Allen Hurns (ankle), LB Telvin Smith (concussion) and T Josh Wells (concussion) will not play in Sunday’s game. LB Lerentee McCray (hamstring), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep) and T Jermey Parnell (knee) are questionable to be part of the lineup.

Broncos at Dolphins

The Broncos ruled out G Ronald Leary (back), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle), DT Domata Peko (knee) and DE Derek Wolfe (neck). LB Todd Davis (ankle, shoulder, illness), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), LB Shane Ray (wrist, illness) and DE DeMarcus Walker (illness) are all considered questionable to play in Miami.

Four Dolphins — G Jermon Bushrod (foot), QB Matt Moore (foot), S Maurice Smith (abdomen) and RB Damien Williams (shoulder) — will be sidelined this weekend. DT Davon Godchaux (knee), RB Senorise Perry (concussion) and S Michael Thomas (knee) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Jets

The Chiefs will head to Jersey without the services of LB Dee Ford (back), S Eric Murray (ankle) and RB Charcandrick West (not injury related). LB Tamba Hali (knee) and WR Albert Wilson (hamstring) each drew questionable tags for the game.

CB Juston Burris (concussion) was ruled out by the Jets. DT Xavier Cooper (knee), RB Matt Forte (knee) and G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) are game-time decisions after getting listed as questionable.

Texans at Titans

T Julien Davenport (shoulder), WR Will Fuller (ribs) and LB Brennan Scarlett (foot) are out for the Texans this weekend.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable and is the only player on the Titans injury report this week.

Browns at Chargers

The Browns haven’t had much go right this year, but they’re relatively healthy for this week’s game. WR Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) is out and the only player with an injury designation.

Chargers rookie WR Mike Williams (knee) was ruled out for Sunday. CB Casey Hayward (calf/personal) headlines a trio of questionable players that also includes K Nick Novak (back) and DT Corey Liuget (toe).

Panthers at Saints

LB Thomas Davis (hamstring), C Ryan Kalil (neck), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) make up the list of Panthers players listed as questionable. T John Theus (illness) has been ruled out.

CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and the Saints listed him as questionable. CB P.J. Williams (shoulder) and T Terron Armstead (thigh, shoulder) are also questionable. TE Coby Fleener (concussion) and S Marcus Williams (groin) have been ruled out.

Rams at Cardinals

LB Connor Barwin (forearm) and WR Robert Woods (shoulder) will be missing for the Rams. Running backs Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) drew questionable tags.

DT Corey Peters (ankle) signed a contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, but he won’t play on Sunday. WR John Brown (toe), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) and S Rudy Ford (knee) are also out. DT Josh Mauro (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (back, knee) and RB Adrian Peterson (neck) are questionable.

Giants at Raiders

Giants LB Jonathan Casillas (neck, wrist) is out this weekend and T Justin Pugh (back) is doubtful to return to action. CB Eli Apple (hip) and DT Damon Harrison (elbow) are deemed questionable to play.

WR Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle) is out for the Raiders. CB David Amerson (foot), G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee) and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) landed in the questionable column.

Eagles at Seahawks

Good health is among the things the Eagles have enjoyed this season and this week finds LB Joe Walker (neck) as the only player on the injury list. He’s listed as questionable.

The Seahawks haven’t had the same luck on the health front. G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck) and LB Josh Forrest (foot) are out while two defensive linemen — DT Nazair Jones (ankle) and DE Dion Jordan (neck) — are doubtful to play. LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), S Earl Thomas (heel) and LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) are questionable.