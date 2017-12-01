Will Fuller out again this week

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will not play Sunday against the Titans. It marks the third consecutive game Fuller has missed since cracking ribs against the Rams on Nov. 12.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Friday he expects Fuller to return this season.

Fuller missed the first three games of the season after breaking his collarbone in training camp. In the six games he played, Fuller made 17 receptions for 326 yards and seven touchdowns. His 42 points tie him for 11th in the NFL in scoring among non-kickers.

Without Fuller, the Texans have started in three receiver sets with Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller joining DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans also ruled out offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport (shoulder) and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (foot).