Yes, Rob Gronkowski has gone through a table

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski grew up in Western New York, so when he sees videos of tailgating Bills fans crashing through tables, he nods a knowing nod.

Because he’s been there.

Asked if he had ever destroyed such a table in his life, Gronkowski said the exact thing you’d expect Gronkowski to say.

“Not at a tailgate,” he said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “But I’ve been through tables before. For sure. Family get-togethers. I’ve definitely been growing up [going] through tables.”

There should be, by law, more video of Gronkowski family get-togethers. It would be good for the country.

But Gronkowski creates his own highlights there, averaging six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in games at Ralph Wilson Stadium, even though the fans make themselves heard and his job difficult.

“I love the atmosphere,” Gronkowski said. “It’s a football atmosphere no doubt. It’s loud. Third down you can barely be able to hear Tom [Brady] if he’s not in a silent cadence, but it’s just a good atmosphere. It’s a good football atmosphere.

“They are wild for sure. I grew up there. That could explain myself a little bit in my early 20s, if that makes sense. I think it does. They’re wild man, I love it though. I love that wildness. That’s where I grew up in . . . They’re super loud, super proud of their team.”

Gronk, who grew up in Amherst, New York, recalled making the finals of a Punt, Pass and Kick competition when Bills fans actually cheered him. And he also has strong feelings about wings, though he tries to avoid the most obvious places there.

“To tell you the truth, everyone always asks, ‘Where do you go for wings? What do you do for wings. What’s the spot?’ That’s like the touristy spots, Duff’s and Anchor Bar,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve been to Anchor Bar before. I swore I’ve never been to Duff’s before but I hear about it every day. I drive by it every day. I just never been there. I don’t know why, but I definitely gotta try it out one time or many times in the future.”

“But you can go anywhere for wings there. I usually go to Amherst Ale House. That’s right down the street where I grew up. You can go anywhere, but what’s key is having that blue cheese. Buffalo blue cheese. Rudy’s Blue Cheese. You gotta have that or else you don’t have wings.”

And then you invest in more tables.