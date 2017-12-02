Alshon Jeffery will have $26 million fully guaranteed by March

Getty Images

The real numbers are in for the Alshon Jeffery deal. Given the lack of interest he realized when he finally hit the open market in March (and given the relative lack of high-end production during his first year in Philly), it’s a strong-to-quite-strong contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal will result in more than $26 million being fully guaranteed to Jeffery if he’s still on the roster on the third day of the 2018 league year. If he’s not, he’ll walk away with $14 million in new money for, essentially, the final five games of the regular season and however many playoff games the Eagles play.

Here’s the full breakdown of the new deal:

1. Signing bonus of $6.25 million.

2. $1 million prorated base salary for the balance of the 2017 season, fully guaranteed. (His existing 2017 salary was unchanged.)

3. $6.5 million option bonus for 2018, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. $1.25 million base salary for 2018, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. $250,000 workout bonus for 2018, fully guaranteed.

6. $11.75 million base salary for 2019, guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2018 league year.

7. $250,000 workout bonus for 2019, fully guaranteed.

8. $12.75 million base salary for 2020, $1 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $1 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2019 league year.

9. $250,000 workout bonus for 2020.

10. $12.75 million base salary for 2021.

11. $250,000 workout bonus for 2021.

12. $1 million in incentives. (Of the $4.5 million in incentives under his current deal, Jeffery had reached $250,000.)

For a guy who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2014, the deal is somewhat surprising. It keeps him as a practical matter in Philly through 2019, with a team option for 2020 and 2021, and he’ll make on average more than $13 million in 2018 and 2019.