Dolphins add Reshad Jones to injury report

Getty Images

As the Dolphins try to end a five-game losing streak against a team that has lost seven in a row, the home team has a new addition to the injury report.

Safety Reshad Jones has been added to team’s official disclosure of witnesses with a back injury. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Dolphins started 4-2 before landing on a five-game skid. Last year, the Dolphins made the playoffs, in coach Adam Gase’s first season with the team. This year, the Dolphins have faced one obstacle after another.