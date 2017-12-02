Eagles look to keep NFL’s “worst-to-first” streak alive

NFL

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie on Sunday night at Seattle. It will mark the 14th time in the past 15 seasons that a team wins its division the season after finishing in last or tied for last place, via the NFL.

During that stretch, 2014 was the only season a team failed to go from worst to first.

Of the 44 teams in league history to go from worst to first, 21 have done so in the past 14 years (2003-16), including an NFL-record three such teams in 2005 and 2006.

Three other teams that finished last in 2016 — Carolina, Jacksonville and the Chargers — are either in first place or within a game of first place.

The Eagles’ move from worst to first in the NFC East is nothing new in that division: In 2012, Washington won the division with a 10-6 mark after going 5-11 the previous season; in 2013, the Eagles won the division with a 10-6 record after going 4-12 the previous season; in 2015, Washington won the division with a 9-7 record after going 4-12 the previous season; and last season Dallas won the division with a 13-3 record after going 4-12 the previous season.