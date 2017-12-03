49ers beat the Bears in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s first start as the 49ers’ quarterback wasn’t spectacular, but it was solid, and it was a win.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards, and although he never got the 49ers into the end zone, he got into field goal five times, and Robbie Gould went 5-for-5. That was enough scoring for the 49ers to pull out a 15-14 win.

It was a generally impressive performance from Garoppolo, and actually better than the statistics look: Although Garoppolo did throw his first career interception, he threw a perfect pass that was intercepted only after first hitting his receiver in the hands.

The Bears’ young quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, wasn’t asked to do a lot. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen was both the leading receiver for the Bears and a spectacular punt returner, scoring a sensational weaving touchdown.

But in the end, Garoppolo got the offense deep into Bears territory for Gould’s final field goal in the closing seconds. The 49ers are 2-10 this year, but they’re 1-0 with Garoppolo starting.