Adrian Peterson among Cardinals’ inactives

Adrian Peterson will not play as expected, with the Cardinals making him inactive. Peterson did not practice all week after injuring his neck in last week’s game against the Jaguars.

Kerwynn Williams will start despite a rib injury. The Cardinals also have D.J. Foster, Bronson Hill and Elijhaa Penny at the position.

Arizona’s other inactives are quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver John Brown, wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, linebacker Deone Bucannon, defensive back Rudy Ford and defensive tackle Corey Peters.

The Rams will not have backup running back Malcolm Brown, who has a knee injury. Los Angeles chose to keep Lance Dunbar active instead.

Los Angeles’ other inactives are quarterback Brandon Allen, wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Justin Davis, cornerback Kevin Peterson, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and outside linebacker Connor Barwin.