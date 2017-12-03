Adrian Peterson expected to miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson played a big role for the Cardinals in last Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars, but it looks like they will have to look elsewhere for offensive help this week.

Peterson was listed as questionable on Friday due to a neck injury that kept him from practicing all week. That lack of work suggested he was unlikely to wind up on the right side of a game-time decision and that’s how things are shaping up.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals expect to be without Peterson against the Rams. A final decision will come after a pre-game workout, but there’s not optimism that it will go well enough for Peterson to play.

Kerwynn Williams has been dealing with a rib injury, but is set to play on Sunday. D.J. Foster, Bronson Hill and Elijhaa Penny are the other backfield options on the active roster.