After missed call, Alvin Kamara makes Panthers pay

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 3, 2017, 6:27 PM EST
AP

The officials aren’t the reason the Panthers are losing right now. Alvin Kamara is.

But the Panthers have a rightful beef with officials.

A missed neutral zone infraction non-call led to a sack on third down, the Panthers had to punt instead of getting a first down, and Kamara made them pay.

With the rookie running back’s second touchdown of the day — a 20-yard eruption which ended in the first row of the stands — the Saints are up 28-14 midway through the third quarter.

And they’re doing it in a basic way. The Saints have rushed for 133 yards already, and Kamara has 91 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

They’re also showing some weaknesses in the Panthers’ second-ranked defense, breaking tackles and causing confusion we’re not used to seeing.

2 responses to “After missed call, Alvin Kamara makes Panthers pay

  1. The Carolina Paper Tigers have repeatedly gotten away with offensive holding in this game and have no reason to whine.

    The problem with the Carolina Paper Tigers is they don’t have a pro football caliber QB – he is so ineffective as a passer that he is a complete joke.

  2. Carolina Paper Tigers are not playing well at all. Whining about one penalty they didn’t get would not make this team a winner in this game. So far 3 yards of offense with Cam Cheating at QB with almost a minute left in the third quarter. Incompetence in offense and it starts with the fake QB.

