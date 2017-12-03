Andy Reid: Darrelle Revis didn’t play in second half because he played a lot in first half

Getty Images

The Chiefs went down 38-31 to the Jets on Sunday afternoon for their sixth loss in the last seven games and they gave up the final 17 of those points without any help from cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Kansas City signed Revis just before Thanksgiving and he made his debut against his former team this week. Revis was on the field a lot in the first half and didn’t look particularly good, which seemed to be the reason why he didn’t play any snaps in the second half of the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that the reason Revis was on the bench was not because of how he played, but because of how much he played. Reid said Revis played 39 snaps in the first half and that he wanted to ease him back into the flow after not playing in the first 12 weeks of the season.

Easing Revis in sounds reasonable, but it also sounds like the sort of thing you’d do in the first half so that Revis would be able to contribute over the course of the entire game. It also seems like an oddly cautious approach to take in a game that the Chiefs needed to win to remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC West unless, of course, you don’t think Revis helps in that cause.

The Chiefs had a rough day defensively with and without Revis as the Jets put up 331 yards through the air and 488 yards overall while setting a season high for points in a single game.