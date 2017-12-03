Another Pats-Bills game, another flying object

Getty Images

Last year’s Patriots-Bills few included the throwing of a sex toy with Tom Brady‘s name on it, literally.

This year, it’s apparently happened again. Per multiple reports, another flying object has flown at New Era Stadium.

The 2016 culprit was eventually caught, and he was banned for life.

“I did see it. Yes I did, I did see it,” Brady said the day after last year’s game. “I thought it was funny the ref didn’t want to pick it up. He was kicking it. Nobody wanted to reach down and grab it. That was very unusual. That was a first. Only in Buffalo. That was very unusual.”

What was once unusual is now becoming the norm in Buffalo. The only question at this point is how many consecutive years will this particular streak last?