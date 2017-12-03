Antonio Brown travels, but status for Monday still unknown

Getty Images

The good news, for now, is that Steelers receiver Antonio Brown made the trip from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati in advance of Monday night’s game against the Bengals. The bad news (or no news) is that Brown’s status for the AFC North battle hasn’t been determined, yet.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a decision on Brown’s availability won’t be made until Monday.

Brown injured the toe last Sunday night against the Packers. He missed practice on Friday and Saturday due to the injury.