Ben McAdoo vows he will not bench Geno Smith today

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2017, 10:13 AM EST
Barring injury, Geno Smith will both start and finish today’s game.

That’s the word from Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he is committed to Smith throughout today’s game and will not pull him in favor of Eli Manning. The Giants’ third quarterback, rookie Davis Webb, is expected to be made inactive, so the Giants are ready to live or die with Smith today.

If Smith gets hurt, Manning would enter the game as his replacement, but that’s the only situation in which we’ll see Manning anywhere other than the sideline. (Or maybe at midfield for the pre-game coin toss. He is still a captain, after all, even though McAdoo benched him.)

Smith actually played reasonably well the last few times he got on the field for the Jets. We’ll find out today what he can do when handed a starting job for a full game.

31 responses to “Ben McAdoo vows he will not bench Geno Smith today

  1. I feel bad for this guy with everybody piling on him all season. But I would never say what I will or won’t do ahead of time. That’s a trap.

  3. Whats with all the shock and Eli Manning love? If some other QB had played as poorly as Manning has this year and had the same record he would have probably been benched weeks ago. Being a name kept him starting longer than he should have.

  5. MacaDope sounds like he wants to get fired. He keeps saying things that a head coach shouldn’t say.

    I’m starting to wonder if he has told Geno to tank.

    I’m guessing the next thing he says is that the Giants organization is the worst sports franchise in history.

  6. And Mara vows that Ben McAdoo will not be fired during the game. He will start as coach today and finish the game as coach, unless he gets hurt.

  8. I’ve always said after a superbowl win the coach and quarterback have at least a five year honeymoon until they are fired or canned.

  11. McAdupe is a terrible HC, and Reese has gutted the Giants. Meanwhile Giants fans are expected to fall in line while the two doofuses blame their shortcomings on a 2x super bowl champion. It’s a total joke. Now McAdupe thinks Geno is the answer. SMH at the Giants organization, and all fans who are still supporting this low-class train wreck of stupidity.

  14. Way to put yourself in a box, coach….

    On the upside, you may need that box when time comes to clean out your office.

  15. spencekin says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:23 am
  17. I’m betting that Smith will do ok today but still lose, then go back to his regular type of play that sucks !!!

  20. What I dont get is that why, after 11 games, cant Webb be at least active yet? Yes, I know he’s a rookie, but so is CJ Beathard who starts and was also a 3rd round pick. Webb needs to be playing in the last 4 games of this lost season so we can see if he’s at least a viable back-up going forward (because you know the Giants are going QB with their top 3 pick in April).

  21. The only way to rescue the situation is (1) to start Manning due to a “soft tissue” injury to Geno Smith’s split lip or (2) to fire McAdoo before the game and instruct the stand in to start Manning. McAdoo made certain that the second alternative is the only one available to Mara by declaring Geno will stay in as long as he is not injured. The real problem is the streak will be broken. By the way – if you want to tank, why not start an unprepared QB who has not taken first team reps during the week? The streak would continue and the team would get its loss.

  22. To all the “what’s this sudden love fest with eli manning” people: eli was basically the only player on that broken team still competing and trying to win games. he has no line, no running game, no WR, and the defense had been quitting. you want to see what you have in the rookie? find a way to work him into a game. but to sit eli specifically bc “geno smith gives us the best chance to win” is pissing on our legs and saying it’s raining. then to change the tune to evaluation, that makes more sense, but do it with webb, not geno who has plenty of tape out there. but even with that approach, it’s hard to evaluate a qb that will be running for his life with no receiving targets and no running game, so what exactly are they planning to accomplish?

    if mcadoof had started out with player evaluation, it would have gone much smoother. even more so if the rookie that no one has seen yet was going to be evaluated and not the known quantity geno smith.

    and if you’re so interested in evaluating young players, why is qb the only position where that’s happening? this should be a preseason lineup for the giants. just worse possible handling.

    and if you’re so interested in geno because you really think he’s the best opportunity to win, why not when they were at 5 losses and not 9 losses. It just highlights how awful the giants ownership/management is. watch eli go to jacksonville next year and suddenly look much better with actual talent around him.

  24. I’m still shocked he was benched. My boy Flacco is doing worse this year (last 5 yrs?) but they stand by him. It’s called loyalty. And guaranteed money.

  28. john mara found someone so inept that he was able to dump all the bad juju on him, rather than having the fanbase assign the blame on the owner for dumping on his loyal long term face of the franchise who played hurt, won two rings, and never took a step that didn’t reflect well on the team.

    When mcadoo says he and the owner were in agreement with how it went down, despite what mara has said to the contrary, he has finally realized he got played; mara probably told him he would be back, he just had to hatchet eli and play the jets former quarterback because obviously the giants weren’t paying attention when he was stinking up the joint next door.

  30. I think I understand now, so you benched your starting QB, and best QB by a mile, NOT not in favor of the kid, but for Geno friggin Smith AND, Geno can’t get benched.

    Wow, I didn’t think they could make it any worse. I was obviously wrong.

