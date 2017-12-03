Ben McAdoo vows he will not bench Geno Smith today

Getty Images

Barring injury, Geno Smith will both start and finish today’s game.

That’s the word from Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he is committed to Smith throughout today’s game and will not pull him in favor of Eli Manning. The Giants’ third quarterback, rookie Davis Webb, is expected to be made inactive, so the Giants are ready to live or die with Smith today.

If Smith gets hurt, Manning would enter the game as his replacement, but that’s the only situation in which we’ll see Manning anywhere other than the sideline. (Or maybe at midfield for the pre-game coin toss. He is still a captain, after all, even though McAdoo benched him.)

Smith actually played reasonably well the last few times he got on the field for the Jets. We’ll find out today what he can do when handed a starting job for a full game.