Ben McAdoo will keep showing up “as long as my key card works”

Amid a report that Giants coach Ben McAdoo could be fired as soon as tomorrow (he received a supposed full-season commitment three weeks ago), McAdoo has a pragmatic position regarding the situation.

“I’m going to coach this team as long as my key card works,” McAdoo said after the game, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m going to coach this team until I’m told I’m not coaching this team.”

It’s unclear how much longer that will be. Per multiple reports, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said “no comment” when asked about McAdoo’s status.

McAdoo, in his second year as head coach, took the team to the playoffs last year. This year, they’re 2-10. Perhaps ever worse than the record was the ridiculously amateurish way in which the team, led by McAdoo, handled the benching of franchise quarterback Eli Manning.