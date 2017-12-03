Bill Belichick on Rob Gronkowski hit: It was B.S., I’m sorry, I apologize

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not happy with tight end Rob Gronkowski for the cheap shot he took at Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White today.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed the hit with Belichick as the two shook hands after the Patriots’ win, and Belichick acknowledged it was wrong.

“I understand,” Belichick told McDermott, in a video caught by Prescott Rossi. “It was bulls–t. I’m sorry. I apologize.”

The NFL will surely discipline Gronkowski, who apologized after the game and admitted he was wrong. The only question is whether Gronk will get off with just a fine, or whether he’ll be suspended. It sounds like Belichick would understand if the NFL takes his best offensive playmaker off the field for a week.