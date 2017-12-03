Bill Belichick on Rob Gronkowski hit: It was B.S., I’m sorry, I apologize

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2017, 6:12 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not happy with tight end Rob Gronkowski for the cheap shot he took at Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White today.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed the hit with Belichick as the two shook hands after the Patriots’ win, and Belichick acknowledged it was wrong.

“I understand,” Belichick told McDermott, in a video caught by Prescott Rossi. “It was bulls–t. I’m sorry. I apologize.”

The NFL will surely discipline Gronkowski, who apologized after the game and admitted he was wrong. The only question is whether Gronk will get off with just a fine, or whether he’ll be suspended. It sounds like Belichick would understand if the NFL takes his best offensive playmaker off the field for a week.

  2. Gronk is going to pay dearly for that internally on the team as well as what the league does to him. Belichick has no tolerance for disciplinary breakdowns like that. If Gronk is not suspended I would not be shocked to see a benching just the same.

  7. Whoa,people calling Gronk a dirty player, claiming for his suspension… Literally the first Personal Foul of this type for Gronk.

    Pretty sure that’s cause for a fine not suspension… And no mention for the fact that he was hold for 15 yards and no flag was thrown. Guy was fed up with all the non-calls

  10. Late hit out of frustration for the lack of calls. He was right to be upset with the refs, but wrong to hit White so late. He may get away with just a hefty fine and a severe warning since he doesn’t have any history of doing this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they suspended him for a game. If that’s what it is then he’ll serve it and you can bet Belichick won’t stand for anything like that from him again.

    The lack of calls in Gronk’s favor really was shocking though. He was mauled on several plays and they didn’t throw a flag once, and he was fouled several times on the play where he hit White alone. The offensive PI call was total trash too. At what point do they hold refs responsible for bad games? The officials lost control of the game today.

  12. red says:

    December 3, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Doesn’t surprise me one bit. This Pats team is full of lowlifes

    Hey red…Who do u cheer for??

  13. Obviously the internet crybabies/ Patriots haters are more upset than even Bills players.

    Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander believes a fine may be coming Gronkowski’s way.

    “I don’t know. He isn’t known for doing that,” he said. “Maybe a fine

  17. It sounds like Belichick would understand if the NFL takes his best offensive playmaker off the field for a week.
    —————-

    It sounds to me that if Belichick talks the talk and walks the walk, he will not need to leave it to the NFL next week as to if Gronk starts next week or takes a few symbolic plays off…

  18. kamthechancellor says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Cheaters gonna cheat…

    Crybabies gonna cry

    Seattle Seahawks, the NFLs only one year dynasty

  19. So Gronk hit a guy late …. mother of God, worse things happen in every single NFL game, every week. And they’re talking about a SUSPENSION????

    The guy gets mauled, and HE gets called for penalties, I don’t blame the guy.

  20. joaonmatz says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Whoa,people calling Gronk a dirty player, claiming for his suspension… Literally the first Personal Foul of this type for Gronk.

    Pretty sure that’s cause for a fine not suspension… And no mention for the fact that he was hold for 15 yards and no flag was thrown. Guy was fed up with all the non-calls

    ___________

    I don’t care how upset you get over not getting a call. You don’t take your frustrating out by driving your elbow down in the helmet of a down defender. Is Gronk a dirty player? No, but if the same people that say that it was appropriate for Mike Evans to be suspended for what he did, then it’s appropriate for Gronk to be as well.

  22. For all those obvious Patriot haters who want a suspension, suspensions are based on past history of committing the act. Gronk has no past history of this, so expect a hefty fine and that is all. See Julio Jones.

  23. Belichik would understand if Gronk has to miss a game? Serousouly? A game? Players who face each other and trade punches get suspended for a game–well, 2 games and then have it knocked back to 1. After getting up from the ground, Gronk chose to walk over to a guy still on the turf and hurl his entire weight into him in a WWE type move. Add to that his apology which amounted to “I apologize to White but it was his fault for holding me and the refs fault for not throwing a flag for holding.” And to that add the fact that White suffered a concussion. A league that prattles about player safety can’t let Gronk off with anything less than a 4 game suspension….which will then be knocked back to 2. But that would take him off the field for the Steelers game so the league will have to choose between doing what is very clearly right and having the 2 best AFC teams at full strength when they meet in Pittsburgh in 2 weeks. I think it’s pretty clear that the league is going to care more about the matchup than Gronk’s horrendous conduct.

  26. They will beat Miami regardless. A one game suspension will just make Gronk more fresh for the Pittsburgh game.

  27. It was shocking to see Gronk commit such a blatantly unsportsmanlike penalty and I’m glad he apologized. That’s the first time I’ve seen a Patriot do such a stupid, unsportsmanlike thing since Merriweather used to launch at people. Belichick does not tolerate that sort of crap from his players and I expect repercussions for Gronk coming from the Coach.

    I hope White is OK.

  28. I agree with the hit. We all saw what happened, he has to play by a different set of rules than everyone else. If he keeps taking it, it won’t change.

  30. Eh, he doesn’t have a history and he manned up to it. So what, it’s football. I suspect the millennials are more upset than anyone.

  31. Buffalo fan here, nice to see that someone can explain how his children misbehave. Was Lee’s info worrh playing him, even if temporarily ??

  32. Tashan Harrison says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:35 pm
    joaonmatz says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Whoa,people calling Gronk a dirty player, claiming for his suspension… Literally the first Personal Foul of this type for Gronk.

    Pretty sure that’s cause for a fine not suspension… And no mention for the fact that he was hold for 15 yards and no flag was thrown. Guy was fed up with all the non-calls

    ___________

    I don’t care how upset you get over not getting a call. You don’t take your frustrating out by driving your elbow down in the helmet of a down defender. Is Gronk a dirty player? No, but if the same people that say that it was appropriate for Mike Evans to be suspended for what he did, then it’s appropriate for Gronk to be as well.

    ————————-
    So regarding those people condemning Gronk that defended Burfict, Suh, Alonzo, Shazier, Just to name a few, seriously man have some credibility. Gronk was wrong and should get suspended but until your own glass houses are cleaned up…

  33. thrifty says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:25 pm
    Stay classy, patriots’ fans.

    ———-

    umm, ok? i would
    say the pats are very classy, humble
    and sefless
    and the fans love that

    how do you feel about classy goodell’s obvious cheating against the pats tk try to affect seeding in the postseason?

  35. Belichick is right, it was bs. No matter the frustration that type of hit is inexcusable. That officiating was putrid with what they missed on both teams but that doesn’t justify dirty play. That play merits a suspension, if his past onfield behavior gets him cut any slack then he deserves the heftiest fine allowable. Considering the playing time incentives in his contract a suspension might cost him considerably more than just a game check. If it does then he has it coming.

  36. lemmetalkwouldya says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:34 pm
    So Gronk hit a guy late …. mother of God, worse things happen in every single NFL game, every week. And they’re talking about a SUSPENSION????

    The guy gets mauled, and HE gets called for penalties, I don’t blame the guy.

    ————————
    shocking,
    isn’t it?

    talib could murder someone on the field and his suspension would be reduced

    suh, burfict, etc,…nary a suspension for much worse

  37. skoobyfl says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:47 pm
    Buffalo fan here, nice to see that someone can explain how his children misbehave. Was Lee’s info worrh playing him, even if temporarily ??

    ————-
    Info? No, game tape is how you scout a team. Lee certainly played a good game, just needed to get under some decent coaching it would seem. It actually serms a lot of the Bills players suddenly flourish when they come over to the Pats whats up with that? Pats beat the bills because they are simply the better team no other reason.

  38. Michael E says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    Eh, he doesn’t have a history and he manned up to it. So what, it’s football. I suspect the millennials are more upset than anyone.

    —————-

    the faux outrage millennials are busy rearranging their 5th place trophies in their closets

  40. ronfromnm says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    Belichik would understand if Gronk has to miss a game? Serousouly? A game? Players who face each other and trade punches get suspended for a game–well, 2 games and then have it knocked back to 1. After getting up from the ground, Gronk chose to walk over to a guy still on the turf and hurl his entire weight into him in a WWE type move. Add to that his apology which amounted to “I apologize to White but it was his fault for holding me and the refs fault for not throwing a flag for holding.” And to that add the fact that White suffered a concussion. A league that prattles about player safety can’t let Gronk off with anything less than a 4 game suspension….which will then be knocked back to 2. But that would take him off the field for the Steelers game so the league will have to choose between doing what is very clearly right and having the 2 best AFC teams at full strength when they meet in Pittsburgh in 2 weeks. I think it’s pretty clear that the league is going to care more about the matchup than Gronk’s horrendous conduct.

    _____________________________________________________________________________

    Wow Ron, OVERREACT MUCH?!?!

    Two guys get in a fistfight and repeatedly KEEP going. AFTER having the same altercation the previous year. 2 games. Guy with no history of cheap shots jumps on a guy after the whistle gets 4? Heck, Suh didn’t even get 4 for sucker punching people. Ooops, that was Raiola, Suh just liked to stomp on guys heads. 1 game suspension and a 1 paycheck fine for Gronk is plenty.

  41. Former Patriots (starting) Safety Brandon Meriweather went headhunting before the NFL gave a care about head injuries… he didn’t see the field for a while, because Belichick – not the league – benched him. I doubt we will find out how it gets resolved, but I would bet $$$$ that Gronk faces bigger internal punishment than from the league.

  42. The pats are winning the game 23-3 and gronk is catching everything and white has his shirt. He goes mental thinking he was in a mosh pit. He lost his mind temporarily. Big dummy

  43. It’s hilarious to me even as a JETS FAN seeing all these Bills fan whine over one instance in which they think the tides could of turned and won the game. Look I have resentment towards BB and I probably always will, I hated how he handled the situation with the Jets and he’ll always be a rival. How about this Bills fans, maybe your team should try keeping it close in this match up like the Jets do, then when something like this happens then you can whine about it. Until then worry about clapping McDermott and how he looks like he has absolutely no idea what he is doing out there.

  44. If someone has a helmet on, you cant give them a concussion by elbowing them whilst they are lying on the ground. Concussions are caused by your brain slamming into your skull. Ie you’re running full speed then have your motion stopped completely almost instantly. White didnt have a concussion. And he was making a mockery of the game with his holding and interfering.

  45. Lost his cool and did something stupid. However, he has no history of doing things like this before and he apologized afterwards.

    I saw some guys on another thread saying someone should take his knee out or end his career. And people are calling Pats fans classless? So many people can’t stand the Pats success and take it personally. Grow the hell up. Its a game.

  47. What Gronk did was reprehensible. But, he is not a dirty, classless player. Those two adjectives I would reserve for most of the posters on this thread. Gronk was frustrated(no excuse), despite getting 147 rec yrds against the Bills. He was frustrated because for every time he pushes off and it’s not called, he is held 3/4 times. He’s too big, strong and talented to stop otherwise. Anyone that doesn’t see that knows nothing about FB, or automatically hates everything the Pats do. He’ll take his punishment from the league and, more importantly, internally. Then he’ll move on, and it will never happen again. The Patriot Way.

  50. If this occurred 40 feet over in the stands, someone would be heading to court and probably get 2 years for assault. White was down, and out of bounds. Gronk pile drived him and should get a multi-game suspension.

  51. What Gronk did was inexcusable. He probably will be suspended and he deserves it. BB and the Patriots do not condone such behavior. The referees should be held accountable too. The little guys are allowef to maul him just because he is a giant. This happens to Gronk routinely.

  52. rayphinkel says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    Chiefs got completely screwed over at the end of that game. They really need to start imposing fines on officiating crews when stuff like this happens. Issuing apologies after the game doesn’t cut it.

    —————-
    These sort of preemptive strikes always crack me up for how silly they look. It really shows who comments first without reafing when a guy complains about how a fan base is commenting when a little reading first would have revealed that they hadn’t commented either way. These guys type up their comments ahead of time then just look for the headline they think it csn get oadted under, and they are in too much of a hurry to be near the top to take time to see if the comment is even right.

  53. Wow! The Snowflakes are out today with their fake Outrage. Gronk either may or may not get suspended. This is his first time committing a penalty like that since being in the league so for anybody else it would be a fine. But judging from the way he has been getting jobbed by the refs all year and the fact that he’s a Patriot I wouldn’t be surprised if the league gave him a 2 gamer.

  55. Translation: “I knew it was a horrible move by my d-bag tight end. Please accept my apology and don’t suspend him so I can continue to use my tight ends as hit men. The Patriot Way.”

  57. Sorry fellow Pats fans. Inexcusable behavior on a defenseless player. No excuses. At least one game and a fine. No place in the league for that. If someone did that to any Patriot I’d be calling for same. That’s not us and it’s not him but fair is fair. Absolutely BS hit.

  61. To the Pats fans saying “it’s just football”, “shouldn’t be a suspension”, I ask you this.

    What if it was Brady that was laying face down on the ground. The play is well over and a big DT jumps and slams into Brady’s head. Said big DT has no prior history of such behavior. Brady is now in concussion protocol.

    Is that cool? No suspension? A small fine and a slap on the wrist?

  63. At least Hernandez committed his crimes off the field…….Belichek just spewing words to avoid suspension for his frat boy

  64. Some Cheats fan was whining about Gronk being mauled. How about Bills receiver Jones being mauled 3 straight plays in the end zone with no calls?

  65. So the guy is fed up with the non calls and decides to assault a guy not responsible for making those calls and is on the ground not even facing gronk? How the he– can you pats fans defend or justify that????? I’m pretty sure that if I or if 99% of Americans did that because I was upset during my shift I would get arrested, 1st offense or not. No excuse, dirty as hell. I’m glad he and BB apologized and admitted it was BS but a suspension is definitely needed.

  66. flviking says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    BB says it was dirty and the pat fans follow suit. If BB said nothing to see hear the pat fans follow suit. pat fans= sheeple.
    _________________________________________

    Except of course for all the Pats fans that posted on the 3 threads before this one even went up that called it out maybe you’d have a point. smdh

  67. Full elbow blow from a 270lbs TE launching his body to a smaller and player in defenseless position. This could have resulted with a broken neck and or victim got killed instantly. The Patriots could end up with two TEs prosecuted for murder

  69. It was an awful cheap shot, after the play, hitting a guy who was lying on the ground, face down, out of bounds. Not sure anything Burfict has done was that bad.

  70. steelercrazy says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    How about Bills receiver Jones being mauled 3 straight plays in the end zone with no calls?
    ———————————————————————————————————————-
    I watched the game and have no idea what you’re talking about.

    Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:40 pm
    The absence of the Tee Hee fool is very telling ……quick to comment on the character of other teams but blind to the Pat’s…..that’s a little boy/girl.

    ———
    Almost like Gronk was doing a Ryan Shazier impersonation.

    What’s next, BB trips an opposing player during a return?

  72. Buffalo fan here, nice to see that someone can explain how his children misbehave. Was Lee’s info worrh playing him, even if temporarily ??
    ————————————————————–
    Lee’s speed was worth playing him. He was making plays on your team all game.
    He was pretty good vs Miami, too.

  73. A few years back, TJ Ward took Gronk out at the knees with a spear, wasn’t penalized and wasn’t suspended. Gronk had season ending surgery. Every week I see guys go at his knees. To the BIlls credit they hit him high.

    Gronk hit Whyte with a cheap shot and deserved a penalty and even a late game suspension but suspending him a whole game would be excessive. I don’t blame the Bills for holding Gronk continuously, Whyte literally held him the whole play that led to a turnover. I blame the refs and the NFL. They clearly have different rules for Gronk to level the playing field. The holding isn’t an excuse for Gronk’s actions but it is a reason.

    Hyde grabbed Amendola’s face mask, jerked his head and pulled his helmet off on the same play. Was that not as bad or worse?

  74. montanapredator says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:57 pm
    At least Hernandez committed his crimes off the field…….Belichek just spewing words to avoid suspension for his frat boy
    ————————————————–
    Are you seriously comparing a dirty football play with multiple homicides?
    Grow up.

  75. bengalsfan20 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:57 pm
    Just imagine if Vontaze Burfict did this you all would want him kicked out of the league.

    ————————-
    As I recall there has been exactly such an outcry every time Burfict has done stuff like this.

  76. joaonmatz says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    Whoa,people calling Gronk a dirty player, claiming for his suspension… Literally the first Personal Foul of this type for Gronk.

    Pretty sure that’s cause for a fine not suspension… And no mention for the fact that he was hold for 15 yards and no flag was thrown. Guy was fed up with all the non-calls
    _________________________________________________________________
    So the league should add to the rule book? If you are being held and the referees aren’t coming to your aid, then please take things into your own hands and give them a cheap shot? Take a cheap shot on a guy almost a hundred pounds less 265lbs/171lbs and maybe you’ll injure them, give them a concussion or even better end their career… for what? Because someone held you… IN A GAME? Keep telling yourself you have a clue.

  78. Lol…. so now Gronk has committed a CRIME?
    Get a grip haters….. you’re kind of going a little off the deep end there…. just a tad!!! Lol
    I understand the Patriots OWN you body & soul but that’s no reason to compare what happened to the cruxefiction or the murder Aaron Hernandez……
    What’s even funnier, IF GRONK gets suspended for a game, the tin hat wearers will then say Goodell is helping out the Pats by letting them rest Gronk…..I love all the jealousy & bitterness as it just reinforces my belief in how good the Patriots really are & in turn so do you all…. kind of a double edged sword to hate the Pats so much isn’t it??!! LOL
    GO PATS!!!

  79. Reading the comments, the defenseless player argument has merit.If the tables were turned and someone hit a defenseless Patriot I would see a suspension as warranted. My initial reaction to defend Gronk reflected my bias.

  81. Walker1991 says: “I watched the game and have no idea what you’re talking about”

    Check in with your oculist first thing Monday morning.

  82. What’s BS is the league allowing Gronk to get mugged every single play with no flags. It’s getting old.

  83. davedsone says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:55 pm
    ronfromnm says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    Belichik would understand if Gronk has to miss a game? Serousouly? A game? Players who face each other and trade punches get suspended for a game–well, 2 games and then have it knocked back to 1. After getting up from the ground, Gronk chose to walk over to a guy still on the turf and hurl his entire weight into him in a WWE type move. Add to that his apology which amounted to “I apologize to White but it was his fault for holding me and the refs fault for not throwing a flag for holding.” And to that add the fact that White suffered a concussion. A league that prattles about player safety can’t let Gronk off with anything less than a 4 game suspension….which will then be knocked back to 2. But that would take him off the field for the Steelers game so the league will have to choose between doing what is very clearly right and having the 2 best AFC teams at full strength when they meet in Pittsburgh in 2 weeks. I think it’s pretty clear that the league is going to care more about the matchup than Gronk’s horrendous conduct.

    _____________________________________________________________________________

    Wow Ron, OVERREACT MUCH?!?!

    Two guys get in a fistfight and repeatedly KEEP going. AFTER having the same altercation the previous year. 2 games. Guy with no history of cheap shots jumps on a guy after the whistle gets 4? Heck, Suh didn’t even get 4 for sucker punching people. Ooops, that was Raiola, Suh just liked to stomp on guys heads. 1 game suspension and a 1 paycheck fine for Gronk is plenty.

    —————

    Gronk didn’t “jump on” White. He got off the ground, walked over, jumped up and drove his forearm into White’s head as White lay on the turf. If you’re okay with that – since Gronk is a first time offender – I guess you’ll be okay with Buffalo’s defenders going after Gronk’s surgically repaired knee in week 16…so long as the guys who do it haven’t ever done it before, and even if Gronk is on the ground after being tackled.

    Gronk deliberately injured an opposing player long after the whistle. It wasn’t something that happened with large men moving at high speed during the play. It wasn’t even an instant reaction where someone pushes/shoves/hits/pokes and the guy lashes out. So, yeah, he deserves a 4 game suspension which really means 2. He won’t get it, though, because in 2 weeks the best teams in the AFC have a game in Pittsburgh.

  84. i believe it was Ke$ha who once said, “when someone shows you who they truly are, believe them the first time.”

  85. Castrate him…. stone him…..burn him at the stake!!!
    Ban him forever….dissolve the team…. suspend the coach….fine them draft picks……
    Does that just about cover it???
    Oh yeah, break both his knees so he can never play again….& tar & feather him while he’s down…..& suspend Brady!!!!
    Then I’ll feel better…. says EVERY Patriots distractor out there…..see how foolish you ALL sound….

  86. If Gronk gets suspended, Trump is gonna tweet attack the NFL with cries of soft and to turn off the games.

  87. Castrate him…. stone him…..burn him at the stake!!!
    Ban him forever….dissolve the team…. suspend the coach….fine them draft picks……
    Does that just about cover it???
    Oh yeah, break both his knees so he can never play again….& tar & feather him while he’s down…..& suspend Brady!!!!
    Then I’ll feel better…. says EVERY Patriots distractor out there…..see how foolish you ALL sound….

    Wow what ever you are smoking or drinking, i don’t want any part of it! Your team is full of a bunch of low life cheaters, accept it.

  88. dolphins62 says:

    December 3, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I really thought Gronk was getting ready for his next career in the WWE!
    ————————————————————————————
    This, from a guy whose team has Suh,

    smh

  89. It was late and cheap but just for the record it wasn’t after the whistle. The zebras were late. Maybe that saves Gronk from suspension. Whistles only came after Gronk hit him. Still cheap because player was clearly down out of bounds.

    Fine, no suspension.

