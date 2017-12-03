Blaine Gabbert will start again next week

Getty Images

Coach Bruce Arians announced after the Cardinals’ 32-16 loss to the Rams that Blaine Gabbert will remain the starting quarterback.

Gabbert started slowly Sunday, with two first-quarter interceptions, including one Alec Ogletree returned 41 yards for a touchdown. He finished 18-of-32 for 221 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Gabbert was 10-for-10 for 98 yards and a touchdown targeting Larry Fitzgerald, and 8-for-22 for 123 yards and two interceptions targeting five other receivers.

Gabbert became the third quarterback to start for Arizona this season, following injuries to Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton. Palmer went 3-4 with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions before going on injured reserve with a broken arm, and Stanton went 1-1 with three touchdowns and two interceptions before injuring his knee.

Palmer becomes eligible to return to practice Thursday and can play in Week 16 against the Giants. The 14-year veteran said Friday night he is preparing as if he will come back this season, though the Cardinals’ 5-7 record makes that appear unlikely.

“I’m going to be prepared,” Palmer said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I’m not sure how everything’s going to shake out. I’m just doing what I can to get ready and be ready when I can.”

Palmer’s future is in doubt, with a $12.5 million base salary and a $20.6 million cap hit next season. He turns 38 later this month.

The Cardinals need to find out if they should keep Gabbert after this season to compete for the job. He has a 1-2 record with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.