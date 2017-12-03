Blake Bortles rolling, Jaguars up 16-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars can’t always trust Blake Bortles to be good.

Against the Colts, he’s usually great. (Or something.)

Bortles is having a sharp first half, and the Jaguars are off to a comfortable 16-3 lead on the Colts.

Bortles is 14-of-20 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, as they’ve done business a bit differently. The Jags have only rushed for 40 yards (well off their league-leading 153.3 yards per game average).

Their defense is doing their usual good work, limiting the Colts to 117 yards in the first half, though they’ve only (!) sacked Jacoby Brissett twice so far (they led the league with 41 entering today).