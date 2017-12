Getty Images

The Texans haven’t had much luck with injuries this season. They still aren’t.

Houston, already playing without wide receiver Will Fuller, lost Bruce Ellington in the first quarter. He limped off with a hamstring injury. The Texans list him as questionable to return.

But Ellington is standing on the sideline with a towel on his head with the Texans offense on the field.

Texans inside linebacker Jelani Jenkins is being evaluated for a concussion.