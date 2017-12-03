Bush Hamdan bails on Falcons after less than a year

Getty Images

Ten years after Bobby Petrino turned tail on the Falcons and left for Louisville during the season, Bush Hamdan is doing the same. Sort of.

The Falcons quarterbacks coach will leave the team and return to the University of Washington as the offensive coordinator. Hamdan replaces Jonathan Smith, who has become the new head coach at Oregon State.

Hamdan spent 2015 and 2016 with the Huskies, before joining the Atlanta staff as quarterbacks coach under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Unlike Petrino, Hamdan isn’t leaving during the season. He’ll finish out the year with the Falcons before flying the coop for Washington.

While it’s a step up for Hamdan, he’s taking a step down from the NFL to the NCAA. Then again, given the money that is now available for college head coaches, maybe it’s no longer a step down.