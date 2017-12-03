Cardinals come back, but Rams lead 19-13 at halftime

AP

The Rams won’t get a shutout this time.

Los Angeles beat the Cardinals 33-0 on Oct. 22 and led 16-0 after the first quarter Sunday. But the Cardinals scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to climb back in the game.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point in the first quarter, made his second field goal. His 20-yarder on the final play of the first half gave the Rams a 19-13 halftime lead but left them disappointed they didn’t lead by more.

Credit Arizona for fighting back. Blaine Gabbert, who threw two interceptions in the first quarter, including one that Alec Ogletree returned 41 yards for a touchdown, ended the first half 6-of-11 for 68 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 15-yard strike to Larry Fitzgerald.

Kerwynn Williams, replacing Adrian Peterson despite nursing a rib injury, has 11 carries for 86 yards.

The Rams, though, have looked like the better team, rolling to 179 yards. Jared Goff completed 12 of 20 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half.

Todd Gurley has run for 42 yards on eight carries.