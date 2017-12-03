Chargers’ Casey Hayward to play despite his brother’s death this week

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward will play in Cleveland today with a heavy heart.

Hayward has decided to play for his team today despite the death of his brother in a car accident this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jecaives Hayward, Casey Hayward’s 27-year-old brother, was a passenger in a car that struck the back of a tractor trailer. He died at the scene of the accident.

Casey Hayward did not practice with the team this week after his brother’s death on Monday. He attended the funeral on Friday and returned for the team’s walk-through on Saturday.