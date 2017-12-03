Chiefs offense off to fast start against Jets

AP

The Chiefs changed play callers and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is making that look like a pretty smart decision.

Kansas City went 75 yards in five plays to score a touchdown to open Sunday’s game against the Jets and then needed just one play after a big Tyreek Hill punt return to go up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been the beneficiary of Nagy’s play calls as he has caught three passes for 90 yards already. Those catches include both touchdowns, which covered 22 and 36 yards against a Jets defense that isn’t having any of the success that recent Chiefs opponents have been having.

The same is true of the offense, which went three-and-out on its first possession and will need to do better in a hurry to remain close to the Chiefs.