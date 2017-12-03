Jets keep Chiefs in doldrums with 38-31 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
Getty Images

The Chiefs passing game got back on track, but the result of the game remained an unhappy one for Kansas City.

Josh McCown‘s second rushing touchdown of the game put the Jets up 38-31 just before the two minute warning and Alex Smith couldn’t get the Chiefs into the end zone after a long pass to Tyreek Hill put them in Jets territory with over a minute left in the game. The loss drops the Chiefs to 6-6 after a 5-0 start and wins by the Raiders and/or Chargers will give them company in first place in the AFC West.

This loss was a particularly painful one as Smith opened the game with two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce that opened a 14-0 lead that the Jets were able to erase on their way to a 21-17 halftime lead. Smith threw two more touchdowns to Hill in the second half — a 79-yard strike followed by a 40-yarder — while the Jets were kicking three field goals, which left the Chiefs up 31-30 with over nine minutes to go.

McCown hit Jermaine Kearse for 51 yards to move the ball inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard-line and touch off a sequence that will live in infamy for the Chiefs if they can’t find their footing in the final four weeks. They stopped the Jets and forced a field goal try, but Bennie Logan was flagged for an illegal hit on Jets long snapper Thomas Hennessy. Two more stops were undone by a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Steven Nelson and an apparent stop on a two-point try by the Jets was wiped out by another flag.

Cornerback Marcus Peters threw that flag into the stands to earn an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Peters also thought he was ejected as he ran to the locker room before someone let him know that he had not been disqualified from the contest.

McCown ended the day 26-of-36 for 331 yards while Kearse and Robby Anderson both went over 100 receiving yards. Anderson was held without a touchdown, which ends a five-game scoring streak, but it was another fine day for a surprisingly good Jets passing attack.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis was supposed to have a hand in stopping that, but Revis did not play in the second half of his first game since signing with Kansas City last month. There was no apparent injury, just further insult to a team that wishes it were still September.

17 responses to “Jets keep Chiefs in doldrums with 38-31 win

  1. The Chiefs are the Bengals and Andy Reid is Marvin Lewis. This is what happens when you sign turd after turd.

    I was praying somebody would tell the Jets DC not to play ANY Man defense, my God man.

  2. Chiefs defense has been a dumpster fire without Eric Berry. The o-line is weak. From Super Bowl favorite to mediocre in 5 weeks.

  4. Chiefs got completely screwed over at the end of that game. They really need to start imposing fines on officiating crews when stuff like this happens. Issuing apologies after the game doesn’t cut it.

  5. As a Jets fan, I have no shame in admitting that at some points in this game, it felt like the Chiefs were trying to lose with their penalties. Fortunately Tyreek Hill made this a close game, but How the hell did my Jets get 10 opportunities to score within the 5 yard line in one drive? The Chiefs started off 5-0 but now I think they will lose their playoff spot to the chargers. What in the world happened to them?

  8. maybe patrick mahomes wouldve kept the jets from scoring 38 right? lets see how long before pft is calling for him again….and peters should be suspended by the team

  10. I said it 2 weeks ago, and now i am even more convinced.
    Andy reid has lost this team.
    The inmates ARE running the prison in Kansas City.

    Marcus Peters should be suspended by the Chiefs for AT LEAST 2 weeks. Several deensive players need to be cut. Bob Sutton needs to be fired.

    Its time for Clark Hunt to start over. The game has passed him by, and its clear the players do not respect him or bob Sutton.

    Get a coach in there that will kick a players rear end, and a coach that will go hand in hand with Patrick Mahomes

  11. I said it 2 weeks ago, and now i am even more convinced.
    Andy reid has lost this team.
    The inmates ARE running the prison in Kansas City.

    Marcus Peters should be suspended by the Chiefs for AT LEAST 2 weeks. Several deensive players need to be cut. Bob Sutton needs to be fired.

    Its time for Clark Hunt to start over. The game has passed Andy reid by, and its clear the players do not respect him or Bob Sutton.

    Get a coach in there that will kick a players rear end, and a coach that will go hand in hand with Patrick Mahomes.
    Andy reid nor Alex Smith will get a Super Bowl title in KC. Get rid of Peters too, he is a cancer

  13. concretechuckles says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    33 pass attempts by Smith, 10 carries by running backs.

    Andy Reid loses because he doesn’t understand balanced offense.
    —————–
    Dude……..the Chiefs scored 31 points.
    The DEFENSE gave up 38.

    So you are upset the offense didn’t score 40?

  17. rayphinkel says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    Chiefs got completely screwed over at the end of that game. They really need to start imposing fines on officiating crews when stuff like this happens. Issuing apologies after the game doesn’t cut it.

    __________

    Yeah lets blame the refs for the Chiefs committing boneheaded penalty after boneheaded penalty. You’re not that bright are you?

