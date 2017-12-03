Chris Harris Jr. attributes late onside kick to “bad blood”

Getty Images

An otherwise forgettable game between the Dolphins and Broncos received a little extra bump from an onside kick executed by Miami despite the fact that the home team held a 33-9 lead at the time.

“He’s trying to embarrass us,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said after the game, attributing the move to “some bad blood” between Dolphins coach Adam Gase and the team for which he previously worked.

The bad blood, if there is any, would most likely be directed to G.M. John Elway and not to coach Vance Joseph, who coordinated the Miami defense a year ago.

Gase, of course, won’t admit that it had anything do with with anything other than playing the game.

“Just playing 60 minutes,” Gase told reporters after the game. “We’re not going to slow down. I don’t care what the score is.”

The Broncos may not see it that way, but it won’t matter until the next time the two teams play each other.