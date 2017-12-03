Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers won’t have tight end Greg Olsen on Sunday, but they will have running back Christian McCaffrey.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday against the Saints. He’s officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury for the 4:25 p.m. ET showdown against New Orleans.

McCaffrey, a top-10 pick in the 2017 draft, has been solid but not spectacular in his first NFL season. For the year, he has only 76 rushing attempts, but 59 receptions — the team lead by nine catches.