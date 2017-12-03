Darrelle Revis watches from sideline as Jets extend lead

AP

Cornerback Darrelle Revis‘ debut appearance for the Chiefs is shaping up to be a brief one.

Revis stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand during the first Jets possession of the third quarter, which meant that he got a close view of his former team extending their lead over his new team at the end of a lengthy drive. The Jets held the ball for more than nine minutes before a pass to Robby Anderson in the end zone went incomplete.

Chandler Catanzaro‘s field goal one play later put the Jets up 24-17.

There’s been no word of an injury for the veteran cornerback. Revis made five tackles in the first half, but missed one on Anderson that helped set the Jets up on the 1-yard-line. Kansas City’s secondary has had a rough day in general as Josh McCown has continued an efficient season for the Jets with 208 passing yards and a touchdown.

The incompletion to Anderson kept the receiver from extending his touchdown streak to six games and he also needed medical attention after the play, so that may bear watching as the Jets try to hand the Chiefs their second loss at MetLife Stadium in the last three weeks.