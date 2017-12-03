Darron Lee inactive for Jets on Sunday

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Darron Lee has started 20-of-24 games for the Jets since they took him in the first round of the 2016 draft, including the first 11 games of this season.

Lee will not be making his 21st career start against the Chiefs on Sunday because he won’t be playing in the game at all. Lee was one of seven Jets players declared inactive for Week 13.

Lee was not on the injury report at all this week and there was no hint from coach Todd Bowles that Lee was losing his spot in the lineup, so Bowles will likely be asked to address the change in status when he speaks to the media following the game.

Julian Stanford is expected to get the start in Lee’s place.