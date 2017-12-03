Dolphins off to commanding 2-0 lead on Broncos

Getty Images

The way this one’s going, any score might be enough.

But the Dolphins put the first points on the board in the least conventional manner.

They’re up 2-0 on the Broncos on a safety, after the ball was snapped over the head of quarterback Trevor Siemian, who batted it out the back of the end zone.

It’s been part of a rough start for Siemian, who has also been intercepted and is 1-of-4 passing for no yards.

The Dolphins started with a 10-play drive which traversed a mighty 44 yards, but they’ve been three-and-out on two tries with the ball since then. But by comparison, it looks pretty good.