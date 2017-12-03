Dolphins pulling away after pick-six

Getty Images

Trevor Siemian had a chance to make a job his own again, with Paxton Lynch hurt.

He’s not.

The Broncos quarterback just threw a pick-six, his second interception of the day, and the Dolphins are up 16-3 late in the second quarter.

It’s also the second defensive score of the day, after an early safety.

The Broncos are last in the league in turnover margin, and they keep standing on the gas to protect that lead.

Xavien Howard‘s interception for the score followed a touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Julius Thomas, as the Dolphins look almost competent at the moment.

Of course, these two teams have combined to lose 12 straight games (seven for the Broncos, five for the Dolphins), so looking less incompetent than the other guy is enough.