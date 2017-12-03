Dolphins stink less than Broncos, break five-game losing streak

Getty Images

The Dolphins and Broncos could both use a quarterback, because there are parts of each team that isn’t so bad.

If only there was a guy who was available this offseason.

But the Dolphins elected to go with Jay Cutler when Ryan Tannehill was lost for the season to a knee injury, and the Broncos stuck with their committee led by Trevor Siemian because of familiarity, and now both of them are terrible.

The Dolphins stunk a little less Sunday, beating the Broncos 35-9. That snapped a five-game losing streak and improved (?) them to 5-7, still with a mathematical chance at the playoffs.

Kenyan Drake was the star of the day, taking his shot as the Dolphins lead back and responding with 23 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, as they stayed comfortably ahead most of the day.

But the Dolphins were far from good. Cutler was quite bad, completing 18-of-31 passes for 235 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The good news is Siemian was worse, 20-of-42 for 219 yards and three interceptions.

Each team scored on a pick-six, which was indicative of the seasons of the two of them. But after they turned their noses up at more talented alternatives, they kind of deserve their respective records.

The loss was the eighth in a row for the Broncos (3-9), making it seem like forever ago when they were winning in spite of their quarterback situation, thanks to their great defense. Now, poor Siemian can’t do anything right, and the team as a whole is suffering the consequences.