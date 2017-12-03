Geno Smith fires back at Rex Ryan

Getty Images

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez didn’t fire back when his former head coach, Rex Ryan, opted to clumsily engage in revisionist history. Former Jets quarterback Geno Smith did.

“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback,” Smith told reporters after Sunday’s Giants-Raiders game, his first start for the other New York team. “That really upset me. I saved his job in 2013. We fought our ass for him both years. For him to say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

In October, Ryan said that he never believed Sanchez would be a franchise quarterback. Rex’s own words, from his own book, conflicted directly with that sentiment.

So while “coward” may fit, the bigger problem is that Rex is disingenuous. Surely, he said plenty of great things to and about Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez. To take all of those things back now makes him look like a liar.