Gronk apologizes for cheap shot, complains about lack of calls

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski somehow avoided ejection after a flying forearm to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White after White was out of bounds at the tail end of an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-3 Patriots win, but his actions will certainly merit another look from the league as they dole out disciplinary action this week.

Gronkowski addressed the dirty play after the game by apologizing to White.

“First off I definitely want to apologize to No. 27,” Gronkowski said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not in the business of that. It was just a lot of frustration. I was just really frustrated at that moment … Just want to apologize to Tre’Davious White. I don’t really believe in types of shots like that.”

Gronkowski’s frustration came from a lack of calls for holding or illegal contact on Bills defenders, including what he felt was a hold by White before the interception.

“It’s, like, crazy. I mean … Like, what am I supposed to do? And then they don’t call that? It was just frustration. That’s what happened.”

Gronkowski has a point, but not one that excuses what he did and not one that should lessen the penalty from the league.

White was evaluated for a head injury after the hit and Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game that Gronkowski’s apology doesn’t make it any less of a dirty play by the Patriots tight end.

21 responses to “Gronk apologizes for cheap shot, complains about lack of calls

  1. Forget about all the pushing off he does though, right? I guess these guys just want to go up against cardboard cut outs of defenders instead of actual people so they can go untouched and unchallenged.

  6. If only a defender would drop an elbow on him after every time he pushes off would he have a valid argument

  7. You’re right. I can’t believe they swallowed their whistle on that intentional grounding on Brady after he tripped on his own player. You and Amendola committed an unsportsmanlike penalty like Hyde and Hughes did. Unfortunately being mean to the refs is more important than trying to end someone’s career.

  8. No level of frustration excuses that hit, Gronk deserves whatever he gets by way of punishment. That doesn’t let that crew off the hook though, they should get double what he does. It’s a tribute to how well coached both teams are there weren’t flat out fisticuffs in that game, it was that poorly officiated all the way around. Bad spots, holding and PI on both teams were so haphazard it was hard to believe. Everyone else pretty much kept their cools though which makes Gronk’s self indulgence even more glaring.

  9. The only player that gets away with more OPI than Gronk is Hopkins. That whole team was out of control. Dirty shots, fighting with coaches. BB has officially lost this team.

  thermanmerman99 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    Screamin a Smith and jemele Hill will be crying racism on Monday, just a heads up”

    Thanks, but I won’t be watching

  12. oh yeah. you should physically harm someone because you are mad at the refs. This deserves a suspension.

  13. “Gronkowski has a point, but not one that excuses what he did and not one that should lessen the penalty from the league.”

    So, Gronk should get punished while the league goes on with asymmetric rules enforcement that puts him and the Pats at a disadvantage? I think not.

  canadianbillsfan says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    “He held me so I gave him an injury that might plague the rest of his career. But it’s the refs fault!”

    Okay drama queen

  20. It was a bad shot, and he shouldn’t have done it. Period. Setting thatbfact aside, he was held on the play, then pushed away from the pass in what was clearly pass interference, none of it called. He was called for OPI earlier in the game when he did nothing. And several times during the game, including twice on the same play, he took shots to the face mask while lying on field. The refs lost control of this game, and Gronk lost control of his emotions as a result. Not excusing him, but if you took the Patriots jersey off 87 and put hi. On your own team you’d be outraged at the abuse he takes every week without getting calls. Reminds me of Shaq in th NBA.

