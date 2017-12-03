Gronk apologizes for cheap shot, complains about lack of calls

AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski somehow avoided ejection after a flying forearm to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White after White was out of bounds at the tail end of an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-3 Patriots win, but his actions will certainly merit another look from the league as they dole out disciplinary action this week.

Gronkowski addressed the dirty play after the game by apologizing to White.

“First off I definitely want to apologize to No. 27,” Gronkowski said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not in the business of that. It was just a lot of frustration. I was just really frustrated at that moment … Just want to apologize to Tre’Davious White. I don’t really believe in types of shots like that.”

Gronkowski’s frustration came from a lack of calls for holding or illegal contact on Bills defenders, including what he felt was a hold by White before the interception.

“It’s, like, crazy. I mean … Like, what am I supposed to do? And then they don’t call that? It was just frustration. That’s what happened.”

Gronkowski has a point, but not one that excuses what he did and not one that should lessen the penalty from the league.

White was evaluated for a head injury after the hit and Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game that Gronkowski’s apology doesn’t make it any less of a dirty play by the Patriots tight end.