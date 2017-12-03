Hashmarks painted too close together in Atlanta

Getty Images

The SEC title game was played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday and the quick turnaround to get the field ready for Sunday’s Falcons-Vikings game came with some hiccups.

Pam Oliver of FOX Sports reported just before kickoff that the hashmarks are painted too close together for an NFL game. Oliver said that the officials will be spotting the ball where the hashmarks would regularly appear.

If that’s off at all, that could create an issue in the kicking game.

There was also an issue with the turf ripping at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during the Big 10 championship game between Ohio State and Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Colts are on the road Sunday.