If McAdoo goes, who takes over?

Three weeks ago, the Giants were potentially going to replace coach Ben McAdoo, but they ultimately decided to confirm that he’d remain through the end of the season. And now that they are once again potentially going to replace McAdoo, the question becomes who would take over?

Neither the offensive coordinator (Mike Sullivan) nor the defensive coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo) are performing at the kind of level that would make them no-brainer candidates to make things better. So who would the interim coach be?

The Giants could do what the Rams did last year after firing Jeff Fisher. They gave the interim job to special-teams coordinator John Fassel (who also is the son of former Giants coach Jim Fassel); the Giants could hand the whistle to long-time special-teams coordinator Tom Quinn.

Other offspring of former football coaches could be options, including quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti, Jr. (son of former West Virginia coach Frank Cignetti) and tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride (son of long-time NFL assistant and former Chargers coach Kevin Gilbride).

From the perspective of Giants fans, anyone on the coaching staff would be regarded as a better option than McAdoo. Come Monday, it could be that anyone/someone who takes over.