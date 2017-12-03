Jameis Winston’s return off to good start

AP

Jameis Winston‘s return is off to a good start. The Buccaneers took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field against the Packers, facing only one third down on their way to a 7-0 lead.

Winston completed 4 of 5 passes for 60 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to tight end Cameron Brate.

It was a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Winston missed the past three games with a shoulder injury. The Bucs, though, went 2-1 with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm.

So far, the Bucs have not missed right tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet, both of whom went on injured reserve this week.