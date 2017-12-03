Jets sat Darron Lee after he was late to practice

Getty Images

Linebacker Darron Lee was an unexpected addition to the Jets’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs as he wasn’t injured and had started each of the team’s first 11 games.

That led to speculation that Lee was being punished for a violation of team rules and Lee confirmed as much after the game.

“I paid my dues, let my guys down,” Lee said, via Connor Hughes of NJ.com. “I’ll be back tomorrow. That’s all there is to it.”

Hughes reports that Lee was late for practice on Saturday and he wasn’t the only player who had an issue getting to work on time. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson did not play in the first quarter of the 38-31 Jets win after he was late to a team meeting.

It’s not the first time Wilkerson has had an issue with tardiness. He sat out a quarter of a game in each of the last two seasons for the same reason.

Coach Todd Bowles said both players should return to the starting lineup next weekend when the Jets take on the Broncos.