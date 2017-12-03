Jets up 21-17 after going down 14 in first quarter

Getty Images

Sunday’s game against the Jets looks a lot like the Chiefs’ season.

They started fast, but slowed down to a crawl to let their opposition get back in the race. The Jets ultimately passed the Chiefs, which is something that might happen in the AFC West if Kansas City can’t rally back in the second half of the game.

The Chiefs led 14-0 after two Travis Kelce touchdown catches early in the first quarter, but the Jets scored 14 straight to tie the game and then got a Matt Forte touchdown catch with 23 seconds left in the half to take a 21-17 lead at the break. Officials reviewed the Forte score to make sure he broke the plane and upheld the ruling on the field, which is a welcome change for the Jets after several similar reviews have gone against them this season.

Josh McCown has been sharp for the Jets while completing 14-of-17 passes for 164 yards. He’s also run for a touchdown and picked up another first down with a nimble scramble. Cornerback Darrelle Revis‘ initial Chiefs outing has been quiet outside of a big whiff on an attempted tackle of wide receiver Robby Anderson a couple of plays before the second Jets touchdown of the day.

Alex Smith showed off his own rushing ability on a 70-yard run, but the Chiefs couldn’t keep pushing into the end zone and had to settle for a Harrison Butker field goal.

Smith has thrown for just 58 yards since those two scoring drives to open the game, however, and that pace will need to change if the Chiefs are going to find the winning ending that’s evaded them in recent weeks.