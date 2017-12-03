Josh McDaniels gets an earful from Tom Brady on sideline

Getty Images

The Patriots’ first offensive possession of Sunday’s game ended with a Stephen Gostkowski field goal and an angry Tom Brady.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said something to Brady as Brady came off the field following an incompletion on third-and-11 from the Buffalo 32-yard-line. It may have been about Brandin Cooks being open on the pass in question, but whatever McDaniels said elicited a reaction from the quarterback.

Brady walked a few steps past Brady and then turned to return fire in an animated fashion while McDaniels moved in his direction.

Brady took off his helmet and made his way to the bench from there. McDaniels joined him for a calmer conversation as the first quarter came to an end with the Patriots up 3-0.