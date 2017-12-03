Marshawn Lynch puts Raiders up 7-0 in a hurry

AP

The Raiders didn’t take long to grab the lead in Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Marshawn Lynch ran the ball 51 yards for a touchdown on Oakland’s third offensive play of the first quarter to stake them to a 7-0 lead with less than three minutes off the clock. Lynch had nine yards on the first two Raiders snaps, so he’s been responsible for all of their offense thus far.

Lynch looked like he may have tweaked something in his leg on his way off the field and has been riding a stationary bike on the Raiders sideline.

The Giants didn’t get off to as quick a start in Geno Smith‘s first start with the team. Smith fired a pair of incompletions after a short Orleans Darkwa run on first down, which led to a punt that Jalen Richard returned 19 yards before fumbling.

The Raiders recovered, obviously, and the Giants find themselves trying to climb out of an early hole in what may be their final game with Ben McAdoo on the sideline.