Marshon Lattimore inactive, and so is Greg Olsen

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to err on the side of caution, with a pair of their captains today.

As expected, the Panthers deactivated tight end Greg Olsen, after he experienced some soreness in his first game back from a broken foot last week. But they also deactivated center Ryan Kalil, who has missed most of this year with a neck issue, but was in uniform last week.

Kalil has played five quarters all season, but was active in case of emergency last week.

The Panthers also deactivated quarterback Garrett Gilbert, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, tackle Amini Silatolu, linebacker Andrew Gachkar, and defensive end Zach Moore.

The Saints also have a key absence, as rookie cornerback Marson Lattimore is inactive again this week with an ankle injury.

Also down for the Saints are wide receiver Austin Carr, tackle Bryce Harris, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, center Cameron Tom, running back Jonathan Williams, and safety Marcus Williams.