Matthew Stafford exits with injury to throwing hand

Getty Images

A bad day for the Lions is getting even worse.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has exited today’s game after suffering an injury to his right hand. That’s his throwing hand, and it’s a hand he has injured in the past.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Stafford’s injury, but it’s severe enough that he was replaced by backup Jake Rudock, who threw a pick-six on his first series.

Before he suffered the injury, Stafford completed 24 of 29 passes for 292 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles. The Lions are getting blown out by the Ravens, and their playoff hopes appear to be over.