Nazair Jones, Joe Walker among inactives for Eagles-Seahawks

The Seahawks will be without defensive tackle Nazair Jones for Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones injured his ankle in practice on Thursday stepping on the foot of a teammate. He was unable to practice on Friday and listed as doubtful heading into the game.

It leaves Seattle a bit think in their defensive interior against the league’s second-ranked rushing attack.

The Seahawks only have six inactives tonight as they only have 52 players currently on their active roster after placing linebacker Josh Forrest on injured reserve on Saturday with a sprained foot.

Also inactive for Seattle are safety Kam Chancellor (neck), guard Oday Aboushi (shoulder), defensive end Dion Jordan (neck), wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Rodney Coe. Chancellor has not been placed on injured reserve but isn’t expected to play again this season.

Middle linebacker Joe Walker was the only question mark for the Eagles entering the game. He is inactive due to a neck injury.

Also inactive for Philadelphia are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, running back Wendell Smallwood, defensive end Steven Means, tackle Will Beatty and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.