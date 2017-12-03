Packers, Bucs tied 20-20 at two-minute warning

AP

The Packers tied the Bucs on a 22-yard field goal from Mason Crosby with 2:01 remaining in regulation. Tampa Bay, though, has plenty of time to drive down the field for the winning score.

Tampa Bay has 387 yards and only a lost fumble by Jameis Winston and six Packers sacks of Winston has slowed the Bucs offense.

Winston has completed 21 of 32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns went to tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate, who had a 28-yard score in the first quarter, scored on an 11-yard pass with 6:02 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bucs a 20-17 lead before Brett Hundley answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Crosby’s field goal.