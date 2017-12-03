Packers stay alive with overtime victory over Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on December 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
AP

As Aaron Rodgers watched from the sideline, with perhaps his return this season at stake, the Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Bucs in overtime.

The Packers ended a two-game losing streak to move to 6-6 on the season, and Brett Hundley improved to 2-4 as a starter in Rodgers’ absence.

Rodgers returned to practice Saturday. The Packers play the Browns next week before Rodgers can return in two weeks against the Panthers. He has made it clear he will return only if he’s healthy and “it would make sense.”

The Packers kept hope alive Sunday as Aaron Jones scored on a 20-yard touchdown run on his first carry of day with 5:59 remaining in overtime. The Bucs never saw the ball in the extra period.

Jamaal Williams did most of the heavy lifting for the Packers, running for 113 yards on 21 carries. In the 72-yard, game-winning drive, Williams ran for 15 yards and caught a 12-yard pass. But with Williams needing a rest, Jones entered the game and scored the game-winner.

The Packers won with defense and special teams. They had seven sacks of Jameis Winston, including one that led to a forced fumble. It was the second-most sacks in Green Bay’s history as the Packers took advantage of the Bucs’ decimated offensive line.

Clay Matthews‘ 2.5 sacks were the most he has had since the Packers played the Bucs in Week 16 of the 2014 season, and Kenny Clark had his first two career sacks as well as a forced fumble. Dean Lowry had a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Packers also got a blocked punt, with Kyler Fackrell getting to Bucs punter Bryan Anger. It led to a five-play, 45-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Williams.

Green Bay finished with only 77 net yards passing, with Hundley going 13-of-22 for 84 yards with an interception. Justin Evans made the pick.

Winston, in his return from a shoulder injury, went 21-of-32 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Cameron Brate caught both touchdown passes.

Bucs running back Peyton Barber had 23 carries for 102 yards and four catches for 41 yards.

The Bucs (4-8) gained 395 yards.

23 responses to “Packers stay alive with overtime victory over Bucs

  1. Our Packers won the Bay of Pigs game. And our fans were BOOING our Packers. Our hopes revolve around beating bottom-feeders. Because we are feeding off the bottom. This is why we hope to beat the Browns.

    Maybe we should change our team’s name to the Green Bay Carp.

  4. Our Packers real only hope is to get our one man team, Aaron, back before the season is over. Otherwise, we’d be lucky to be a .500 team. Which is, sadly, our future.

  7. Can’t wait for all of the playoff scenarios coming from the packer fans this week.
    Even the fox announcers are all giddy about this miracle scenario.

    Here is a question that NOBODY has an answer to.

    Does Aaron Rodgers even WANT to comeback this year?
    Is he hoping for the packers to lose in Cleveland?

    I know you packer fans will give me a thumbs down, but nobody knows the answer.
    Of course, AR is going to SAY all the right things.
    But what does he really want?

  8. The Packers needed overtime and a defensive TD to beat a pathetic 4-8 Tampa Team! Wow
    What a great game!
    Your “Future Hall of Fame QB” threw for 84 yards???
    Numerous college QBs could have done better

    And this is Hundley’s 3rd year in the system??
    That’s either lack of talent, or lack of coaching
    There’s no third option!

    Packers will have to win out to have a shot at a WC
    Anymore losses and they will lose tiebreakers to ATL & Saints

  10. Wow Jeffrey, lay off the caffeine or whatever you’re ingesting. Generally you save multiple, rapid-fire posts for when the Packers lose.
    Glad the tough love from the fans inspired the team to get it into gear. Most of the boos, deservedly, were for McCarthy refusing to try to get into FG range when they had the ball on the 37 and a minute of time.
    But in any case, it keeps the season alive. Maybe the defeat of the Vikings in a couple of weeks will be important.

  12. I hope Eryn comes back to play the Vikes. I’m sure Barr and company are salavating at getting their hands on that coward who talks under his breath as he is walking to the sidelines.

  13. I didn’t hear any boos today. Maybe TV was piping them in. Everyone near me never stopped believing. I am so excited to get Aaron back. Anyone with a heart and soul would agree #WARRIORS

  16. After the Packers lost so many OT games on the first possession the purples told us the rules are fine. So after the Pack won on the first possession, the rules are fine, right Barneys? Or are you going to whine about the rules now that it helped the Pack? Something tells me yes. LOL

  17. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    But in any case, it keeps the season alive. Maybe the defeat of the Vikings in a couple of weeks will be important.
    ————————
    It’s ALWAYS important to packer fans to beat the lowly Vikings. I lived in Madison for three years when the packers were 4-12.
    A packer fan told me the packers suck but at least we beat the Vikings.

    It’s your Super Bowl week for week 16.

  20. The biggest game for the Packers will be the panthers. If they win that, they’ll make the playoffs. I’m assuming they’ll beat Cleveland and also Detroit now that Stanford is hurt. Not sure about Minnesota. 9-7 might get you in, because saints, Falcons, panthers, and Seahawks all face each other or other tough opponents.

  21. Ugly win today.
    I was seriously hoping Hundley would build on some of the success he had last week.

    The first drive was nice, until Brett missed a wide open Geronimo Allison in the end zone.
    Accuracy is still a major issue with this kid.
    His deep ball was atrocious today.
    He fortunately has a strong run game to lean on.
    Opposing defenses continue to stack the box and these young backs continue to shine.
    I love Williams’ no nonsense style of running and Jones just has more zip.
    They create a formidable one, two punch.

    Defense is still a mess, despite the sacks and defensive score.
    Too many converted 3rd downs, contributing to a huge TOP discrepancy.
    You simply aren’t going to win a lot of games playing this kind of football.

    But, a few good special team plays helped and the Defense got a stop when they truly needed one.
    I was waiting for Jones to get a few carries all 2nd half.
    Glad they finally gave him one.
    Team win, nonetheless.

  22. 13 of the first 19 comments are from purples. Instead of enjoying your team’s much better than average season, you’re trolling the Packer stories. Obsessed much?

